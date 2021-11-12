Dr. Thomas Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gregory, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gregory, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Tyler910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 579-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Timely for labs & Dr. visit. All staff very pleasant & caring.
About Dr. Thomas Gregory, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174566624
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
