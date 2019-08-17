Dr. Thomas Greenlee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenlee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Greenlee, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Greenlee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Fayette Surgical Associates1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-4960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Center for Weight Loss Surgery at Saint Joseph East160 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 967-5520Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Greenlee, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- General Surgery
