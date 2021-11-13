See All Hand Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Thomas Greene, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (23)
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Greene works at Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 560, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-0337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 13, 2021
    Knowledgeable, professional, friendly and kind. With 21 years of experience as an Orthopedic Surgeon, you can't go wrong in having him take good care of you. Thank you so very much Dr. Greene for being our Surgeon here in the Tampa FL region.
    Herbie — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Greene, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386647725
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowling Green State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Greene works at Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists in Tampa, FL.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

