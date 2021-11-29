See All Podiatrists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Thomas Graziano, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Graziano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Graziano works at Dr.Thomas Graziano in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas A Graziano MD DPM
    1033 Clifton Ave Ste 110, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 473-3344
  2. 2
    Vahe H Hagopian MD LLC
    1117 US Highway 46 Ste 303, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 779-7210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2021
    I been a patient since I was 18 yrs old. Give I had some years between didn't need a foot dr. But I WOULDNT HAVE NO ONE ELSE TOUCH MY FEET. My husband goes to him takes alot for him to trust so IF I TRUST HE TRUSTS (he needs his feet he is a mailman 27 yrs.)
    THE OSTRANDERS clifton nj — Nov 29, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Graziano, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912965310
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Graziano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graziano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graziano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graziano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graziano works at Dr.Thomas Graziano in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Graziano’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graziano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graziano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graziano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graziano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

