Dr. Grayden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Grayden, MD
Dr. Thomas Grayden, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
College Hospital Costa Mesa301 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 574-3349
- 2 27068 La Paz Rd Pmb 731, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (714) 445-6660
Miramont Behavioral Health3169 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562 Directions (608) 716-8288
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Dr. Grayden has a wealth of experience, extremely knowledgeable and listened to our concerns. He was concerned about aftercare and helped with referral.
About Dr. Thomas Grayden, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
