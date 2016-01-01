Overview

Dr. Thomas Gray, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forest Grove, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at Mountain View Medical Center, Forest Grove, OR in Forest Grove, OR with other offices in Hillsboro, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.