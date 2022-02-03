Dr. Thomas Gratzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gratzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gratzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gratzer, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gratzer works at
Locations
Psych. Recovery Inc.2550 University Ave W Ste 229N, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (651) 645-3115Wednesday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for three years and at one point switched to a different provider. I realized that Dr Gratzer was smarter than I thought and have gone back. Sometimes abrupt and disorganized but he has been correct about the meds.
About Dr. Thomas Gratzer, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1871566331
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gratzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gratzer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gratzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gratzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gratzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gratzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gratzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.