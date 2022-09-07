Overview

Dr. Thomas Grahm, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Grahm works at Tyler Neurosurgical Associates in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.