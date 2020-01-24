Overview

Dr. Thomas Graham, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Graham works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Independence, OH, Miamisburg, OH and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.