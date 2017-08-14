Dr. Thomas Graff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Graff, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Graff, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whitehall, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.
Locations
Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical905 E Colby St, Whitehall, MI 49461 Directions (231) 728-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor and staff.
About Dr. Thomas Graff, DO
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.