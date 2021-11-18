See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Dr. Thomas Goss, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Goss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Goss works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-8515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr Goss was very nice - he did a complete test of all my shoulder, wrist, hand functions and explained how my arm nerves worked. He discussed my x-ray results and explained exactly how my shoulder is constructed. Diagnosed bursitis, tendonitis - discussed my options with me fully. I chose a cortisone shot (he probably was thinking PT). He injected my shoulder and gave me complete instructions for what to watch for, how to use ice and heat later if necessary. I have had injections in the past and his was pretty pain free. I would definitely go back to him.
    Mary — Nov 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Goss, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Goss, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790769826
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Goss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goss works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Goss’s profile.

    Dr. Goss has seen patients for Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

