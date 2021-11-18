Dr. Thomas Goss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Goss, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Goss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goss was very nice - he did a complete test of all my shoulder, wrist, hand functions and explained how my arm nerves worked. He discussed my x-ray results and explained exactly how my shoulder is constructed. Diagnosed bursitis, tendonitis - discussed my options with me fully. I chose a cortisone shot (he probably was thinking PT). He injected my shoulder and gave me complete instructions for what to watch for, how to use ice and heat later if necessary. I have had injections in the past and his was pretty pain free. I would definitely go back to him.
About Dr. Thomas Goss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1790769826
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Goss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goss has seen patients for Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.