Dr. Thomas Gormley, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gormley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Locations
Rio Grande Urology2545 S DON ROSER DR, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7880
Truecare Chiropractic & Acupuncture PC7420 Remcon Cir, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 532-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gormley is excellent! No nonsense, no artificial fake smiles, no sugar coating. Just professional, quick, and thorough patient care. Got in, got it done, got out. No fluff, no wait.
About Dr. Thomas Gormley, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gormley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gormley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gormley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gormley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gormley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gormley.
