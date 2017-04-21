Overview

Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Goodman works at Upstate Hematology Oncology, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.