Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD

Rheumatology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Groton, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center and Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Goodman works at Groton Medical Associates in Groton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Groton Medical Associates
    100 Boston Rd Ste E, Groton, MA 01450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 448-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Nashoba Valley Medical Center
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 25, 2019
    I saw Dr. Goodman for the first time today. He was friendly, knowledgeable, & attentive. After having been poo-pooed & blown off by other doctors, I finally feel validated that my pain is real. I’ve been suffering with arthritis in my hands for years and he was in awe that I’ve dealt with it for so long. Would absolutely recommend him to anyone suffering from arthritis pain.
    May 25, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194702555
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman works at Groton Medical Associates in Groton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

    Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

