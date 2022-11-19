See All Psychiatrists in Oakland, CA
Overview

Dr. Thomas Gonda, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.

Dr. Gonda works at Psychiatrist Who Does Talk Therapy in Oakland, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV, Reno, NV and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lara Weyland Ph.d. Clinical Psychology Inc.
    2220 Mountain Blvd Ste 240, Oakland, CA 94611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 495-4826
  2. 2
    Faith in Life Counseling Center
    3663 E Sunset Rd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 495-4826
  3. 3
    Thomas A. Gonda, Jr., MD
    131 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 495-4826
  4. 4
    Rachel Moore, LMFT
    3344 4th Ave # 200, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 495-4826
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Gonda has been treating me since 2017 for major depressive disorder, panic attack disorder/generalized anxiety, ADHD, and a specialized pain management routine that doesn’t utilize opiates. I found Dr. Gonda by accident. I had just moved to Las Vegas from San Diego and I needed to get treatment for my depression and anxiety. So I just googled “best Las Vegas psychiatrist” and Dr. Gonda was one of the first names to show up; I have been working with him ever since, a total of five years. WHAT TO EXPECT: If you’re new patient , I would suggest checking out Dr.Gonda’s web: MY EXPERIENCE: Dr. Gonda is really easy to talkD especially during therapy sessions. Don’t be afraid to to let him know if your meds aren’t working, or if you need something from him. I highly suggest his psychiatric talk-therapy sessions because he is one of the few psychiatrists who actually a therapist as well, and provides talk-therapy sessions. Can’t say enough good things.
    Colton S. — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Gonda, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033297833
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Med Center
    • Stanford University
    • Harvard
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Gonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

