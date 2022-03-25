Dr. Thomas Goldbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Goldbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Goldbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Goldbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Care - Chevy Chase5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 515, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-4064
-
2
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (301) 654-6442
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldbaum?
I have been seeing Dr G for A-fib for seven years. Getting timely appointments has always been easy. His examinations have always been thorough and he always stayed as long as necessary to explain my conditions and treatments. He is far and away the best doctor I’ve seen in my 77 years on earth. He will be deeply missed when he retires. I found his staff to be cordial, kind and caring.
About Dr. Thomas Goldbaum, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275564593
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldbaum works at
Dr. Goldbaum has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.