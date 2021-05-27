Overview

Dr. Thomas Godleski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lumberton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Godleski works at Virtua Primary Care - Lumberton in Lumberton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

