Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Gleason works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL and Morton Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Illinois Bone & Joint Institute
    900 Rand Rd Ste 200, Des Plaines, IL 60016 (847) 375-3000
    Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 (847) 723-5099
    Triad Radiology & Imaging Ltd.
    9000 Waukegan Rd, Morton Grove, IL 60053 (847) 375-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 09, 2017
    Dr. Gleason is an excellent orthopedist with an amazing reputation. When I was in the hospital each department I was sent to for tests commented on what a wonderful doctor he was as did former patients of his who were medical people. When looking for an orthopedist I wanted someone who was really good, not necessarily someone who would sit and chat with me. I can't recommend him highly enough.
    Chicago, IL — Jun 09, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841244597
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gleason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gleason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gleason has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleason. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gleason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

