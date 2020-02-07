Dr. Thomas Giudice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giudice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Giudice, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Giudice, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Giudice works at
Locations
-
1
South Carolina OB/GYN Associates2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 201, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 254-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giudice?
Loved him, he was knowledgeable and made me feel comfortable. Highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Thomas Giudice, MD
- Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497735757
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giudice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giudice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giudice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giudice works at
Dr. Giudice has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giudice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Giudice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giudice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giudice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giudice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.