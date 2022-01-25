Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center120 Huntingdon Pike Ste 100, Rockledge, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wait times are great. Staff is very kind & friendly. Dr. Gillon genuinely cares about his patients. Very easy to get an appointment. Would highly recommend!!
About Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillon has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillon.
