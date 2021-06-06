Overview

Dr. Thomas Gillette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Gillette works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.