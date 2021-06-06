Dr. Thomas Gillette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gillette, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gillette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Sleep Medicine1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-5587
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gillette and s the best in the world.. I still have perfect 20/20 vision due to his operations three Years ago.. I feel deep love and gratitude for him for giving me perfect eye site.
About Dr. Thomas Gillette, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1952387086
Education & Certifications
- Harvard-Eye Rsch Inst
- New York University
- Washington Hospital Center
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillette has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillette.
