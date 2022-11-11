Dr. Thomas Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Boston Sports Performance Center900 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 217-6776
SMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 272-2537
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a torn meniscus. Dr. Gill did arthroscopic surgery to remove the tear. He did a fantastic job. I walked with crutches the first day and was able to walk without them by day 2. Fantastic job! When I went for the follow-up exam 2 weeks later, I visited a different office of his...on the way were signed photos of all the people that he operated on including 10+ people from the Patriots including Tom Brady. Brady would only choose the best of the best. If he's good enough for Tom, he's good enough for me :-)
About Dr. Thomas Gill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457339491
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clin
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic - General Practice
- Massachusetts General Hospital - General Surgery
- Harvard Medical School - M.D.
- Harvard College - A.B.
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
