Dr. Thomas Gildea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gildea, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Gildea works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 615-7831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First ever procedure for anything. I was very scared, but this man and his team were the absolute best. Everyone was so friendly, and comforting. We need more doctors like this, this man has to be one of the best in the business. Asked questions, and explained mine to the fullest. Thank you so much sir if you read this. You really truly made a difference.
About Dr. Thomas Gildea, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164485959
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
