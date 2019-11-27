Overview

Dr. Thomas Gildea, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Gildea works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Emphysema and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.