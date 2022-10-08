Dr. Thomas Giel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Giel, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Giel, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southaven Office7580 Clarington Cv, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kudos to Dr. Giel for the excellent diagnosis of tendonitis in my left ankle. Before I visited with Dr. Giel, I visited Appling Podiatry. He provided the "boot" to relieve the pain in my ankle without improvement. Dr. Giel referred me to the Foor and Ankle specialist. I am now in therapy to improve the tendons of my ankle.
About Dr. Thomas Giel, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1023234416
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
- University Of Tennessee, Campbell Foundation
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- David Lipscomb University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Giel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Giel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giel.
