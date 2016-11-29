Overview

Dr. Thomas Gianis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Gianis works at SUMMIT UROLOGIC ASSOCIATES in Summit, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.