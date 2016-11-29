Dr. Gianis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Gianis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gianis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Gianis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Urologic Associates475 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-8854
-
2
Medical Diagnostic Associates99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gianis?
Been going to dr tom for about 30 years and I couldn't be happier. I had chronic urethritis and very difficult to cure. He said he wasn't going to quit on me and he never did. I'm fine now. Just go for maintenance now.
About Dr. Thomas Gianis, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376587501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gianis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gianis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gianis works at
Dr. Gianis speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gianis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gianis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gianis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gianis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.