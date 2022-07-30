Overview

Dr. Thomas Giancarlo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Giancarlo works at Michigan Neurology Assoc PC in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI, Dearborn, MI and Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.