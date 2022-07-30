Dr. Thomas Giancarlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giancarlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Giancarlo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Giancarlo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Michigan Neurological Association34025 HARPER AVE, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 445-9900
Michigan Neurology Associates, PC19699 E 8 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 445-9900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Midwest Medical Center4700 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 581-2600
Michigan Neurology Associates, PC11051 Hall Rd Ste 240, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 445-9900
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
I think that Dr. Giancarlo is an excellent doctor. The problem with this practice is that they are medically under staffed. (I know that this is still true of my medical facilities.) I had a lumbar puncture done and the results should be ready in 2 weeks. It is stressful waiting for the results! However I have to wait 3 weeks to get the results because that was the earliest appointment I could get even with a PA!
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Botsford Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Giancarlo speaks Italian.
