Overview

Dr. Thomas George, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Briarwood, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. George works at Family Podiatry Care, PC in Briarwood, NY with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.