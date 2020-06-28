See All Podiatrists in Briarwood, NY
Podiatry
Dr. Thomas George, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Briarwood, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. George works at Family Podiatry Care, PC in Briarwood, NY with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Podiatry Care, PC
    13876 Queens Blvd # 11, Briarwood, NY 11435 (718) 850-6345
    1327 Empire Central Dr Ste 107, Dallas, TX 75247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Surgery
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot Conditions
    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 28, 2020
    He is the best podiatrist in Frisco, TX. He is very knowledgeable, caring and takes his time.
    Julia Jacob — Jun 28, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas George, DPM

    Podiatry
    27 years of experience
    English, Malayalam, Russian and Spanish
    1457334583
    Education & Certifications

    State University of New York College of Medicine
    New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas George, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George speaks Malayalam, Russian and Spanish.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

