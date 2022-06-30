Overview

Dr. Thomas Gehrig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.



Dr. Gehrig works at Dr. Victor Soukoulis MD in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Durham, NC and Zion Crossroads, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.