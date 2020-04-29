Dr. Thomas Gee, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gee, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gee, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ridgeland, MS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Old Canton Dental Care7048 Old Canton Rd Ste 1010, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Directions (601) 203-4633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gee and his staff treat you like VIP members. I used to dread going to the dentist, but not anymore. He uses top notch and state of the art equipment. His work is impeccable too... I’ve already had a couple of crowns since my fillings from over 20 years ago began to crack. I highly recommend Dr. Gee to anyone in need of an outstanding dentist!
About Dr. Thomas Gee, DMD
- Dentistry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861551871
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi|UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gee works at
362 patients have reviewed Dr. Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods.