Dr. Thomas Gebeck, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gebeck, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gebeck, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Birmingham, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Gebeck works at
Locations
-
1
Orthodontic Associates35046 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 256-0031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gebeck?
Dr. Gebeck has been our chilrdren's orthodontist and our late in life orthodontist, too. He does wonderful work and is on top of all conditions!
About Dr. Thomas Gebeck, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1467669333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebeck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gebeck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gebeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebeck works at
404 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.