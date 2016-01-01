Dr. Thomas Gazda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gazda, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gazda, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Serenity Mental Health Centers1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 626-2024Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
- 2 2355 E Camelback Rd Ste 625, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 360-4794
- 3 4545 E Chandler Blvd Ste 308, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 630-4794
Scottsdale Treatement Inc.3200 N Hayden Rd Ste 170, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 429-9044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Gazda, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1730158189
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gazda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gazda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gazda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazda.
