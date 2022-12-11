Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gautsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center and Trousdale Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Sports Medicine Institute, PLLC570 HARTSVILLE PIKE, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Trousdale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had searched for several years to find a doctor that did not do the traditional over the knee, knee replacement surgery. I was terrified to have to go through that pain and long recovery. In finding Dr Gautsch I found a surgeon with a different method for knee surgery, his method is a procedure that makes the incision from the inside of your leg lifting the knee cap up, not touching the tendon in the front of your knee making the surgery an out-patient procedure for most. The recovery time is half the time of traditional surgery. I went in for Surgery February 28th 2022 and graduated from physical therapy March 30th 2022. I went back to work full time on April 3rd 2022. The true test for my knew knee came in May when I went fly fishing for the first time. I have gone several time since and feel safe on my knew knee. Dr Gautsch was warm, very knowledgeable and his technique works. You as the patient HAVE to follow the rules. He is strict but with only your best recovery in mind.
About Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Diplomate with Added Qualification in Sports Medicine, ABOS
- UCLA Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University Of California, San Diego--Bioengineering
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Gautsch works at
