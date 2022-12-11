Overview

Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center and Trousdale Medical Center.



Dr. Gautsch works at Southern Sports Medicine Institute, PLLC in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.