Overview

Dr. Thomas Gatgens, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.



Dr. Gatgens works at Patrick, Leah M DDS in Dickson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.