Dr. Thomas Gatgens, DDS
Dr. Thomas Gatgens, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.
Patrick Leah M DDS320 E College St, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 208-2019
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
The staff was friendly and I didn't feel a thing when I got my tooth filled
- Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508057274
- University Of Tennessee
