Dr. Thomas Garvin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.



Dr. Garvin works at Brevard Health Alliance in Palm Bay, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL and Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.