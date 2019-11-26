Overview

Dr. Thomas Garrity, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Garrity works at Northwest ENT Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.