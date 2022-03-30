Overview

Dr. Thomas Garner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond Hill, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at Memorial Health Physicians - Family Care Richmond Hill in Richmond Hill, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.