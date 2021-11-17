Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Medical Center
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
IU Health Physicians Urology535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0174
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
Very knowledgeable. Took time to answer lots of questions. Impressed upon me how important it was to come to follow appts and watch the mass growth. I have had a few run ins with his Carmel office staff. It seems they cannot make test appointments correctly. They gave me times anddates to show up for tests but when I got there No one knew i was coming
About Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376538066
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- NY Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.