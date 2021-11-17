Overview

Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Medical Center



Dr. Gardner works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.