Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD

Urology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Medical Center

Dr. Gardner works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    IU Health Physicians Urology
    535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-0174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer
Hydronephrosis
Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer
Hydronephrosis

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 17, 2021
    Very knowledgeable. Took time to answer lots of questions. Impressed upon me how important it was to come to follow appts and watch the mass growth. I have had a few run ins with his Carmel office staff. It seems they cannot make test appointments correctly. They gave me times anddates to show up for tests but when I got there No one knew i was coming
    Angy Byer — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376538066
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Residency
    • NY Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

