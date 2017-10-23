Dr. Thomas Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gallagher, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gallagher, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, CO. They completed their residency with New York University
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
-
1
Lafayette1140 W South Boulder Rd Ste 202, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 604-1444
-
2
Boulder Valley Center for Dermatology5420 Arapahoe Ave Ste A, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 604-1444
-
3
Boulder Valley Center for Dermatology, Brighton1606 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 250, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 604-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
I am having some difficult health issues right now; Dr. Gallagher demonstrated great warmth, sympathy and understanding which I greatly needed
About Dr. Thomas Gallagher, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1922189141
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- University of California, San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gallagher speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.