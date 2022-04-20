Dr. Thomas Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gabriel, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gabriel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Specialty Orthopaedics Psc6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 215, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 721-8288
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very disappointed he doesn’t take anthem advantage plan. Dr Gabriel is my hand Dr and I wanted my husband to see him. Ins. Cost has forced my husband to take this stupid advantage plan which Dr Gabriel doesn’t accept. He is the best Dr in the city. Just so disappointed!!
About Dr. Thomas Gabriel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023011442
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
