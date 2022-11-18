Dr. Thomas Gable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gable, MD
Dr. Thomas Gable, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Thomas W Gable, MD3400 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 1045, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (404) 262-1045
- Northside Hospital
I am heartbroken to learn of Dr. Gable’s passing. He was truly the most brilliant & compassionate doctor I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe he’s gone. I hope you are in the “no smoking” level of the “great beyond” Dr. Gable. I will miss you forever.
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1003823469
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- U.S. Navy Hospital-Philadelphia, Pa
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina
