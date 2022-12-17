Overview

Dr. Thomas Fyda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Fyda works at Great Basin Orthopaedics in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.