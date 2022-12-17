Dr. Thomas Fyda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fyda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fyda, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fyda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
Great Basin Orthopaedics9480 Double Diamond Pkwy Ste 100, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 786-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Calcifying tendonitis is the worst pain I have ever experienced. Dr. Fida knew exactly where to inject the lidocaine for maximum effect (my GP did not — practice makes perfect!). Thank you so much sir!
About Dr. Thomas Fyda, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
- Orthopaedic Surgery, University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fyda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fyda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fyda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fyda has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fyda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Fyda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fyda.
