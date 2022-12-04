Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.
Locations
1
Niceville554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 863-2153Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Orthopedic Associates PA36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (859) 863-2153
3
Orthopedic Associates PA1034 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 863-2153
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If I could rate Dr Fusco and Stasia as a 10-star review, they would be most deserving of that input. I have seen alot of doctors and nurses in my life, but NONE match the courtesy, the professionalism, the knowledge base and the concern shown for their patient as these two. I usually reserve inputting comments on review websites for doctors and staff to "hammer" their pitiful service... but I was VERY IMPRESSED with the fact that they didn't mind spending the time that was necessary to research my issues and how my background contributed to my condition. I can't say enough about how PERSONABLE both Dr Fusco and Stasia were. My appointment turned out to be a very successful visit. If you want the BEST that there is for medical treatment, then rush to make an appt with them. You WILL be pleased and won't be disappointed... I can guarantee that. BTW, I am a very critical and demanding patient... so if Dr Fusco and Stasia received accolades from me, that DEFINITELY goes a long way.
About Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1467687350
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- West Liberty University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
