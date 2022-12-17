Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Funcik works at
Locations
Coastal Facial Plastic Surgery1280 Hospital Dr Unit 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Coastal Facial Plastic Surgery2671 Brickside Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 884-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always professional and results oriented.
About Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Dr. Funcik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funcik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funcik works at
309 patients have reviewed Dr. Funcik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funcik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funcik, there are benefits to both methods.