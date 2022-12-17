Overview

Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Funcik works at Coastal Facial Plastic Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.