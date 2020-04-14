Overview

Dr. Thomas Fry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Fry works at Cornerstone Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Westminster, CO in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.