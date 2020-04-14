See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Thomas Fry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Fry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Fry works at Cornerstone Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Westminster, CO in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Orthopedics
    3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 105, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 456-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Colorado Hand and Arm
    8550 W 38th Ave Ste 106, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 421-1440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Trigger Finger
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 14, 2020
    The only Dr I ever met that cared more about me then the all mighty$... Excellent surgeon!!!
    Christy Gregory — Apr 14, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Fry, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558325662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami
    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre-Dame
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
