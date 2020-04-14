Dr. Thomas Fry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fry, MD
Dr. Thomas Fry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Cornerstone Orthopedics3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 105, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 456-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Colorado Hand and Arm8550 W 38th Ave Ste 106, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 421-1440
- Lutheran Medical Center
The only Dr I ever met that cared more about me then the all mighty$... Excellent surgeon!!!
About Dr. Thomas Fry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- University Miami
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Notre-Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fry.
