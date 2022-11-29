Overview

Dr. Thomas Frimpong, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Bassett Medical Center and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Frimpong works at Pain Management Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.