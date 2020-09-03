Dr. Thomas Friman Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friman Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Friman Sr, MD
Dr. Thomas Friman Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Accuvision Center Inc29 Spring Run Dr, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 943-1512
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Friman is most professional and values patients’ time. he is also very thorough in explaining things. I like his staff very much.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Friman Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friman Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friman Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friman Sr has seen patients for Pinguecula and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friman Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Friman Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friman Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friman Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friman Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.