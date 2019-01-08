Overview

Dr. Thomas Freund, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Freund works at Prime Healthcare in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.