Dr. Freund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Freund, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Freund, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Freund works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glastonbury Office20 Isham Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 633-0500
-
2
Hartford Office1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 633-0500
-
3
Hartford County Cardiology PC27 Sycamore St Ste 400, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freund?
Dr. Freund, is the best he has such a great personality, when he is discussing your care he is very serious, and explains every thing so that you understand. He doesn't talk over your head in all kinds of medical terms that can be harder to understand if you are not in the medical field. He wants to make sure you are able to do what you need to do to care for your self. If you get home and have any questions all you have to do is call the office and they will get the answers you need.
About Dr. Thomas Freund, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093700221
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- UCSD
- UCSD U Hosp
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University Vermont
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freund works at
Dr. Freund has seen patients for Chest Pain, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freund speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Freund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.