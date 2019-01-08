See All Cardiologists in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Thomas Freund, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (21)
41 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Freund, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Freund works at Prime Healthcare in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Glastonbury Office
    20 Isham Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107
    Hartford Office
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 06105
    Hartford County Cardiology PC
    27 Sycamore St Ste 400, Glastonbury, CT 06033

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

    Jan 08, 2019
    Dr. Freund, is the best he has such a great personality, when he is discussing your care he is very serious, and explains every thing so that you understand. He doesn't talk over your head in all kinds of medical terms that can be harder to understand if you are not in the medical field. He wants to make sure you are able to do what you need to do to care for your self. If you get home and have any questions all you have to do is call the office and they will get the answers you need.
    TC in CT — Jan 08, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Freund, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093700221
    • University of Connecticut
    • UCSD
    • UCSD U Hosp
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • University Vermont
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
