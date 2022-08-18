Dr. Thomas Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Frank, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Richardson, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ms School Of Med
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 210, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 231-9361
Texas Health Surgery Center Preston Plaza LLC17950 Preston Rd Ste 75, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 267-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a horrible nosebleed. Dr. Frank was in surgery, but met him in office after surgery. He’s a wonderful doctor. Wouldn’t go to anyone else.
About Dr. Thomas Frank, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods.