Dr. Thomas Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fox, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Neuroscience Associates200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4500
-
2
Carolina Neurology dba Pain Management Associates126 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 288-9936
-
3
Carolina Neurology200B Takewood Dr Ste 350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 288-9936
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, Excellent physician, one of the best in Greenville, SC
About Dr. Thomas Fox, MD
- Pain Medicine Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
