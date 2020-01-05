Dr. Thomas Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton1011 Bowles Ave Ste 400, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 977-4440Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 280A, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 977-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On August 5, 2019 Dr. Fox replaced my left hip. He replaced the right hip Nov. 6, 2019. Dr. Fox is a miracle worker. He explains everything. He's next to God. All was done at St. Mary's. Excellent.
About Dr. Thomas Fox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1356383582
Education & Certifications
- Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- University of Iowa Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.